Shuten Douji Cosplay by Nyako Skimpy as Ever
- Categories: Galleries, Games
- Date: Jul 4, 2017 20:56 JST
- Tags: Cosplay, Fate/Grand Order, Image Gallery, Navel, Oppai, Pettanko
The bold Nyako has worked up the courage to do a cosplay of Fate/Grand Order’s devilishly sexy Shuten Douji, who is known for wearing an incredibly skimpy outfit that appeals to lovers of both flat chests and exposed navels; with the supple Nyako also suitably possessing a flat chest of her own to amplify the cosplay’s authenticity.
The stunning Shuten Douji cosplay: