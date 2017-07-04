RSSChannel

Recruiting

Jappydolls

Misty-Stix


Shuten Douji Cosplay by Nyako Skimpy as Ever

Skimpy-ShutenDouji-Cosplay-by-Nyako-2

The bold Nyako has worked up the courage to do a cosplay of Fate/Grand Order’s devilishly sexy Shuten Douji, who is known for wearing an incredibly skimpy outfit that appeals to lovers of both flat chests and exposed navels; with the supple Nyako also suitably possessing a flat chest of her own to amplify the cosplay’s authenticity.

The stunning Shuten Douji cosplay:

Skimpy-ShutenDouji-Cosplay-by-Nyako-1

Skimpy-ShutenDouji-Cosplay-by-Nyako-2

Skimpy-ShutenDouji-Cosplay-by-Nyako-3

Skimpy-ShutenDouji-Cosplay-by-Nyako-4

Skimpy-ShutenDouji-Cosplay-by-Nyako-5

Skimpy-ShutenDouji-Cosplay-by-Nyako-6

Skimpy-ShutenDouji-Cosplay-by-Nyako-7

Skimpy-ShutenDouji-Cosplay-by-Nyako-8



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    No Comments Yet
    Sort by: Date | Score

    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Kentaro Miura’s Latest Masterpiece
    Ooi Figma Well Armed
    Lolita Nagato Figure
    Kanokon OVA Ero-Carnival Sexier Than Ever
    24 Reasons Makeup is a Mocker
    Latifa Bikini Cheerleader Ero-Cosplay Cheery Indeed
    Nekomimi Cosplay Never Sexier
    Comiket 86 Day 3 Continues To Inspire


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments