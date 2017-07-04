Sexy Sailor Swimsuit Inspires Sexy Art

The latest in trending Japanese attire has been revealed to be none other than the generically named “Sailor Swimsuit“, which sold out within 48 hours of its June 23rd release and has even prompted artists to sketch tasteful illustrations in vast abundance much like other trending outfits before it.

The enticing bikini, which comes with a skirt short enough that it partially exposes the wearer’s “pantsu” (technically bikini bottoms):

Illustrations created by inspired artists:

The outfit is currently sold out but those determined to purchase a pair can keep themselves fixed on the official store page.