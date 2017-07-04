Omega Labyrinth Z Item Appraisal Rather Lewd

A new PV for the comedic service-laden rogue-like Omega Labyrinth Z has showed off its naughty “item appraisal system”, which involves girls of the sexy RPG rubbing items between their breasts until they “gush”, a staple feature that was present in the previous title, though now players have the pleasure of using two small fairies appraise their items as well.

The hot rubbing action:

Players can watch their valuable items harden come Omega Labyrinth Z’s release on July 6th for the PS4 and Vita.