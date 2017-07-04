Airman ga Taosenai 10th Anniversary Nostalgically Blows
- Date: Jul 4, 2017 03:30 JST
- Tags: Anniversaries, Comparison, Music, Retro, Rockman, Video Gallery
Classic fan-created Megaman music video “Airman ga Taosenai” has celebrated its 10th anniversary with a special iteration of the beloved song, an event that may cause some otaku to realize just how old and unsuccessful they have become over that period.
The 10th anniversary edition of “Airman ga Taosenai” by Team Neko-kan:
The original: