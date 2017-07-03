Uma Musume Pretty Derby “Moe Makes Everything Better”
PVs for upcoming smartphone game Uma Musume Pretty Derby and its anime adaptation have been released, with all the mesmerizing horse girls present bound to have players making micro-transactions in bulk whilst simultaneously boosting the popularity of horse race betting.
A new PV for the anime, which is being animated by P.A. Works:
The 2nd PV for the smartphone game:
In addition to both a game and anime, an Uma Musume Pretty Derby manga was also previously launched online and is still currently ongoing; Uma Musume Pretty Derby’s anime and smartphone game will emerge sometime in 2018.
