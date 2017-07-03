PVs for upcoming smartphone game Uma Musume Pretty Derby and its anime adaptation have been released, with all the mesmerizing horse girls present bound to have players making micro-transactions in bulk whilst simultaneously boosting the popularity of horse race betting.

A new PV for the anime, which is being animated by P.A. Works:

The 2nd PV for the smartphone game:

In addition to both a game and anime, an Uma Musume Pretty Derby manga was also previously launched online and is still currently ongoing; Uma Musume Pretty Derby’s anime and smartphone game will emerge sometime in 2018.