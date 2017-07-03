Top 20 Anticipated Summer 2017 Anime – Docomo
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Jul 3, 2017 03:43 JST
- Tags: Fate/Apocrypha, Isekai Shokudou, New Game!, Owarimonogatari, Rankings, Summer
Yet another website has tallied up the anime that voters are most anticipating this summer, with the continuation of a moe slice-of-life show managing to surpass a plot-centric series of a more popular franchise.
The ranking, which acquired votes from users of NTT Docomo’s anime streaming service dAnime Store:
3. Owarimonogatari: Mayoi Hell, Hitagi Rendezvous, Ougi Dark
6. Isekai wa Smartphone to Tomo ni
7. Youkai Apart no Yuuga na Nichijo
8. Mahojin Guru Guru – Magical Circle-
10. Aho Girl
11. Kakegurui
12. Youkoso Jitsuryoku Shijo Shugi no Kyoshitsu e
13. Saiyuki Reload Blast
14. Love and Lies
15. Bachikan Kiseki Chousakan
16. Gamers!
17. Senki Zessho Symphogear AXZ
18. Keppeki Danshi! Aoyama-kun
19. Hajimete no Gal
20. Dive!!
Eh, other than Owarimonogatari, nothing much is grabbing my attention this coming season. Probably burn out. I might take this season off.