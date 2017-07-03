Yet another website has tallied up the anime that voters are most anticipating this summer, with the continuation of a moe slice-of-life show managing to surpass a plot-centric series of a more popular franchise.

The ranking, which acquired votes from users of NTT Docomo’s anime streaming service dAnime Store:



1. New Game Season 2

2. Fate/Apocrypha

3. Owarimonogatari: Mayoi Hell, Hitagi Rendezvous, Ougi Dark

4. Isekai Shokudou

5. Katsugeki Touken Ranbu

6. Isekai wa Smartphone to Tomo ni

7. Youkai Apart no Yuuga na Nichijo

8. Mahojin Guru Guru – Magical Circle-

9. Jigoku Shoujo: Yoi no Togi

10. Aho Girl

11. Kakegurui

12. Youkoso Jitsuryoku Shijo Shugi no Kyoshitsu e

13. Saiyuki Reload Blast

14. Love and Lies

15. Bachikan Kiseki Chousakan

16. Gamers!

17. Senki Zessho Symphogear AXZ

18. Keppeki Danshi! Aoyama-kun

19. Hajimete no Gal

20. Dive!!