RSSChannel

Recruiting

Misty-Stix

Otaku Dan


NTTDocomo-Top10-Most-Anticipated-Summer-Anime-2017-2

Yet another website has tallied up the anime that voters are most anticipating this summer, with the continuation of a moe slice-of-life show managing to surpass a plot-centric series of a more popular franchise.

The ranking, which acquired votes from users of NTT Docomo’s anime streaming service dAnime Store:


1. New Game Season 2

NTTDocomo-Top10-Most-Anticipated-Summer-Anime-2017-1

2. Fate/Apocrypha

NTTDocomo-Top10-Most-Anticipated-Summer-Anime-2017-2

3. Owarimonogatari: Mayoi Hell, Hitagi Rendezvous, Ougi Dark

NTTDocomo-Top10-Most-Anticipated-Summer-Anime-2017-3

4. Isekai Shokudou

NTTDocomo-Top10-Most-Anticipated-Summer-Anime-2017-4

5. Katsugeki Touken Ranbu

NTTDocomo-Top10-Most-Anticipated-Summer-Anime-2017-5

6. Isekai wa Smartphone to Tomo ni

NTTDocomo-Top10-Most-Anticipated-Summer-Anime-2017-6

7. Youkai Apart no Yuuga na Nichijo

NTTDocomo-Top10-Most-Anticipated-Summer-Anime-2017-7

8. Mahojin Guru Guru – Magical Circle-

NTTDocomo-Top10-Most-Anticipated-Summer-Anime-2017-8

9. Jigoku Shoujo: Yoi no Togi

NTTDocomo-Top10-Most-Anticipated-Summer-Anime-2017-9

10. Aho Girl

NTTDocomo-Top10-Most-Anticipated-Summer-Anime-2017-10

11. Kakegurui

12. Youkoso Jitsuryoku Shijo Shugi no Kyoshitsu e

13. Saiyuki Reload Blast

14. Love and Lies

15. Bachikan Kiseki Chousakan

16. Gamers!

17. Senki Zessho Symphogear AXZ

18. Keppeki Danshi! Aoyama-kun

19. Hajimete no Gal

20. Dive!!



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    1 Comment
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:20 03/07/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Eh, other than Owarimonogatari, nothing much is grabbing my attention this coming season. Probably burn out. I might take this season off.

    Reply to Anonymous


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Fault!! Saeki Ai Ero-Figure
    Gabriel Dropout Cooks Up More Chaos
    Dengeki Apologises Over Corpse Piracy
    Nisekoi Spin-Off Bares Nipples
    Pure White Kanzaki Ranko Cosplay by Sakuramomo
    Casual Kuroneko Cosplay Absolutely Adorable
    Comiket 86 Day 1 Cosplay Still Heating Up
    Busty Euphemia Li Britannia Cosplay


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments