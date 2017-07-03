FLCL 2 Trailer Arrives: “They’re Back!”

Anime Expo 2017 unveiled quite the surprise as it served as the location of FLCL 2‘s first trailer, instilling excitement and anticipation among a great many fans since the previous series has been revered as a cult classic in both the west and Japan.

The compelling trailer, which boasts some “familiar” faces:

Two new seasons of FLCL were formerly announced and each will possess 6 episodes; FLCL 2 will begin airing in 2018.