Schoolgirl Strikers: Twinkle Melodies has been announced as the newest entry into the popular Schoolgirl Strikers franchise, an “idol rhythm action” game for smartphones that will no doubt be asking players to spend money every few minutes in order to further line Square Enix’s pockets with micro-transaction gold…

An animated announcement trailer revealing new idol unit “Apricot Regulus” and song “I Wish”:

Those (for some reason) seeking an alternative to the vastly more popular IdolMaster and Love Live franchises can give Schoolgirl Strikers: Twinkle Melodies a shot this summer when it releases for free on iOS and Android.