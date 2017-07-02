Dal Segno Cute & Lively

The western launch of Circus-made eroge Dal Segno has finally arrived, giving western barbarians a chance to experience the story-heavy title in English; those itching to witness a series of back-to-back sex scenes may be disappointed however as the game’s story and characters take precedence over H-content.

Dal Segno, the spiritual successor to Da Capo, takes place in the same world and allows players to go into routes with several different girls, building the player’s relationship with one of them before eventually leading to sex – a perfect virtual beta cucking simulator quite at odds with actual female behavior in other words.

The laid-back Dal Segno is available now for PC; those who purchased the title from Steam can acquire a free R18+ patch from MangaGamer.