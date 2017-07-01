Top 10 Best Spring 2017 Anime, According to Nico Nico
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Jul 1, 2017 02:54 JST
- Tags: Ero-Manga Sensei, IdolM@ster, NicoNico Douga, Rankings, Shingeki no Kyojin
Nico Nico users have weighed in on what they believe the best shows of the concluding spring 2017 anime season are, causing one artist-centric series to acquire first place over the continuation of an absurdly colossal franchise.
2. Shingeki no Kyojin Season 2
3. IdolMaster: Cinderella Girls Gekijou
5. Natsume Yuujinchou Season 6
6. Boku no Hero Academia Season 2
7 (tie). Uchouten Kazoku Season 2
7 (tie). Little Witch Academia
10. Warau Salesman
Little Witch Academia is the correct answer otherwise meh opinions. Honestly the fact that Ero-manga sensei is the best non anime sequel or leftover for spring just mean this seasons anime were not that great.