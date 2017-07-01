RSSChannel

Nico Nico users have weighed in on what they believe the best shows of the concluding spring 2017 anime season are, causing one artist-centric series to acquire first place over the continuation of an absurdly colossal franchise.

The ranking:


1.　Ero-Manga Sensei

Top10-Anime-Spring-2017-NicoNico-1

2.　Shingeki no Kyojin Season 2

Top10-Anime-Spring-2017-NicoNico-2

3.　IdolMaster: Cinderella Girls Gekijou

Top10-Anime-Spring-2017-NicoNico-3

4.　Frame Arms Girl

Top10-Anime-Spring-2017-NicoNico-4

5.　Natsume Yuujinchou Season 6

Top10-Anime-Spring-2017-NicoNico-5

6.　Boku no Hero Academia Season 2

Top10-Anime-Spring-2017-NicoNico-6

7 (tie).　Uchouten Kazoku Season 2

Top10-Anime-Spring-2017-NicoNico-7

7 (tie).　Little Witch Academia

Top10-Anime-Spring-2017-NicoNico-8

9.　Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS

Top10-Anime-Spring-2017-NicoNico-9

10.　Warau Salesman

Top10-Anime-Spring-2017-NicoNico-10



    Comment by Anonymous
    03:34 01/07/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    1) yes
    rest: no

    Comment by Anonymous
    03:17 01/07/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Little Witch Academia is the correct answer otherwise meh opinions. Honestly the fact that Ero-manga sensei is the best non anime sequel or leftover for spring just mean this seasons anime were not that great.

