Nico Nico users have weighed in on what they believe the best shows of the concluding spring 2017 anime season are, causing one artist-centric series to acquire first place over the continuation of an absurdly colossal franchise.

The ranking:



1. Ero-Manga Sensei

2. Shingeki no Kyojin Season 2

3. IdolMaster: Cinderella Girls Gekijou

4. Frame Arms Girl

5. Natsume Yuujinchou Season 6

6. Boku no Hero Academia Season 2

7 (tie). Uchouten Kazoku Season 2

7 (tie). Little Witch Academia

9. Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS

10. Warau Salesman