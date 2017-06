A massage parlor has served as the location of this new AV as indicated by its title: “Super High Class Slut Men’s Massage Parlor Kanna Kokonoe“, with “massaging” very much taking a back seat to other types of action all the same.

Super High Class Slut Men’s Massage Parlor Kanna Kokonoe can be watched by sex-addicted NEETs and Kanna Kokonoe enthusiasts now.