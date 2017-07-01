RSSChannel

Super Bomberman R “Simon Belmont & Pyramid Head?”

SuperBombermanR-Simon-PyramidHead-Collab-Trailer-1

SuperBombermanR-Simon-PyramidHead-Collab-Trailer-2

SuperBombermanR-Simon-PyramidHead-Collab-Trailer-3

The rather ancient Bomberman franchise’s latest release, Super Bomberman R, has introduced Simon Belmont and Pyramid Head (from Castlevania and Silent Hill) to the game as playable characters, odd choices for collaboration characters that many will surely regard as a desperate attempt to draw in buyers.

A PV of Simon Belmont and Pyramid Head in action:

Those looking to have a go at the same old retro Bomberman action can pick up Super Bomberman R now for the Nintendo Switch.



    1 Comment
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:44 01/07/2017

    fuck konami

    Reply to Anonymous


