New Netflix Death Note Trailer Hated Hard
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Jul 1, 2017 01:42 JST
- Tags: Adaptations, Death Note, English, Live Action, Netflix, Trailer, USA
Netflix have posted a new trailer for its highly despised Death Note live action series, garnering the usual amount of inflammatory hatred from those who don’t want a western iteration of the glorious Nipponese franchise but bound to rake in a significant amount of income anyway due to all the attention it has mustered through the controversy.
The new trailer, which has unsurprisingly been bombarded with numerous dislikes:
Whether or not the “abominable” Death Note series will be good or bad can be determined by hardened Death Note enthusiasts come its August 25th Netflix premier.
It doesn't look bad to me. Different, yes, but not necessarily bad, at least for a trailer.
Looks diverse.
I Like it!
Ryuk/Dafoe is fantastic!
Wingard/Netflix good job! :)
"Who's streets?! Our streets!"
- Antifa L