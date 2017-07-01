New Netflix Death Note Trailer Hated Hard

Netflix have posted a new trailer for its highly despised Death Note live action series, garnering the usual amount of inflammatory hatred from those who don’t want a western iteration of the glorious Nipponese franchise but bound to rake in a significant amount of income anyway due to all the attention it has mustered through the controversy.

The new trailer, which has unsurprisingly been bombarded with numerous dislikes:

Whether or not the “abominable” Death Note series will be good or bad can be determined by hardened Death Note enthusiasts come its August 25th Netflix premier.