Megadimension Neptunia VIIR Cute as Ever

MegadimensionNeptuniaVIIR-Overview-Trailer-1

MegadimensionNeptuniaVIIR-Overview-Trailer-2

MegadimensionNeptuniaVIIR-Overview-Trailer-3

An overview trailer has emerged for virtual reality remake Megadimension Neptunia VIIR, introducing newcomers to the game’s lovable girls, the turn-based battle system and the newly implemented virtual reality segments – though the moeblob girls will surely serve as the main attraction for the title’s otaku demographic.

The charming overview trailer narrated by Rie Tanaka:

Megadimension Neptunia VIIR (which can also be played without VR) will launch for the PS4 on August 24th.



