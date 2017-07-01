Megadimension Neptunia VIIR Cute as Ever
- Categories: Games, News
- Date: Jul 1, 2017 17:13 JST
- Tags: Compile Heart, Neptunia, Oppai, PS4, Remakes, RPG, Trailer, Virtual Reality
An overview trailer has emerged for virtual reality remake Megadimension Neptunia VIIR, introducing newcomers to the game’s lovable girls, the turn-based battle system and the newly implemented virtual reality segments – though the moeblob girls will surely serve as the main attraction for the title’s otaku demographic.
The charming overview trailer narrated by Rie Tanaka:
Megadimension Neptunia VIIR (which can also be played without VR) will launch for the PS4 on August 24th.