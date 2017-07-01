Megadimension Neptunia VIIR Cute as Ever

An overview trailer has emerged for virtual reality remake Megadimension Neptunia VIIR, introducing newcomers to the game’s lovable girls, the turn-based battle system and the newly implemented virtual reality segments – though the moeblob girls will surely serve as the main attraction for the title’s otaku demographic.

The charming overview trailer narrated by Rie Tanaka:

Megadimension Neptunia VIIR (which can also be played without VR) will launch for the PS4 on August 24th.