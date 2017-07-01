Maniacal Tanya Degurechaff Nendoroid

Youjo Senki’s diabolical child heroine Tanya Degurechaff is out for blood as demonstrated by this new Nendoroid figurine, with the cute chibi attribute common to all Nendoroids likely doing little to suppress the bloodthirsty nature of the high-ranking military mastermind – Tanya Degurechaff can be recruited into collections come February.

Tanya Degurechaff can be pre-ordered now.