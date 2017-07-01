Forbidden Carnality Total Meat Fest

Saberfish’s next lusty visual novel, Forbidden Carnality, has utilized the voluptuous women of the God E*ter series, with the eroge studio’s tendency to make lewd depictions of women from existing franchises bound to fulfill the erotic fantasies of series fans yet again.

The simplistic visual novel revolves around the protagonist (a maintenance man) having sex with a few of the women from the God Eater series, with any potential story likely to be disregarded quickly in favor of the H-content.

The perversions of Forbidden Carnality can be witnessed by buyers now.