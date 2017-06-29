RSSChannel

The Jump shows with the most absurd outfits have been ranked by voters – a difficult decision to make for sure – with the jumpsuits and uniforms of one particularly popular fighting series somehow attaining first place.

The ranking:


1. Dragon Ball

Top10-Jump-Shows-Unfashionable-Clothes-2017-1

2. Prince of Tennis

Top10-Jump-Shows-Unfashionable-Clothes-2017-2

3. Kinnikuman

Top10-Jump-Shows-Unfashionable-Clothes-2017-3

4. Kochikame

Top10-Jump-Shows-Unfashionable-Clothes-2017-4

5. Saint Seiya

Top10-Jump-Shows-Unfashionable-Clothes-2017-5

6. Haikyuu!

Top10-Jump-Shows-Unfashionable-Clothes-2017-6

7. Bobobo-bo Bo-Bobo

Top10-Jump-Shows-Unfashionable-Clothes-2017-7

8. Toriko

Top10-Jump-Shows-Unfashionable-Clothes-2017-8

9. Saiki Kusuo no PSI Nan

Top10-Jump-Shows-Unfashionable-Clothes-2017-9

10. Sexy Commando Gaiden: Sugoi yo!! Masaru-san

Top10-Jump-Shows-Unfashionable-Clothes-2017-10



