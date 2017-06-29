The Jump shows with the most absurd outfits have been ranked by voters – a difficult decision to make for sure – with the jumpsuits and uniforms of one particularly popular fighting series somehow attaining first place.

The ranking:



1. Dragon Ball

2. Prince of Tennis

3. Kinnikuman

4. Kochikame

5. Saint Seiya

6. Haikyuu!

7. Bobobo-bo Bo-Bobo

8. Toriko

9. Saiki Kusuo no PSI Nan

10. Sexy Commando Gaiden: Sugoi yo!! Masaru-san