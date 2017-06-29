RSSChannel

Tokyo Ghoul AR Game “Shoot Sandwiches!”

An augmented Reality game promoting the upcoming Tokyo Ghoul live action movie has been made available to those who already possess tickets, providing a fun way of passing the time for those unable to wait and demonstrating that augmented reality has continued to grow as a phenomenon.

Players are tasked with choosing a character from the popular series and shooting objects they find by moving their smartphone around:

The Tokyo Ghoul film will have its Japan-wide debut on July 29th.



