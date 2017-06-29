A sinful amount of sex appeal has unsurprisingly made an appearance on the first BD release of Sin Nanatsu no Taizai, obliterating any and all censorship that may have been present during the TV broadcast and even providing the aforementioned web short and another sublimely erotic bonus animation that will surely feel like quite the lusty reward for buyers.

The left image depicts the highly superior and stupendously uncensored BD, whilst the original and unfortunately censored TV broadcast can be seen on the right in comparison:

The stunning web short:

The fabulously erotic bonus animation:

Omake: