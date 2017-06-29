Nights of Azure 2 Gushing with Yuri

New trailers for Gust’s Nights of Azure 2 will hopefully build more anticipation for the title as they reveal not only more combat but some rather suggestive interactions between the action RPG’s 3 cute main heroines, who may be the sole purpose of buying the game – for some.

A trailer that focuses on Nights of Azure 2’s many heroines, additionally containing a great deal of yuri:

A trailer depicting combat, abilities and other such gameplay mechanics:

Nights of Azure 2 will be released for the PS4, Vita and Nintendo Switch on August 31st.