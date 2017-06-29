New footage for upcoming virtual reality remake Megadimension Neptunia VIIR has emerged, providing diehard fans with another look at one of the scenes that will be compatible with PlayStation virtual reality headsets and the battle system that they know and love – even if fans more obsessed with the game’s cute girls would have likely preferred the title to be devoid of all RPG content altogether.

The virtual reality scene PV; other girls will supposedly make an appearance during these events as well such as Noire and Vert:

A PV featuring the franchise’s classic turn-based combat:

The otaku-catering remake that is Megdimension Neptunia VIIR will launch on August 24th for the PS4.