RSSChannel

Recruiting

Otakultura

Otaku Dan


MegadimensionNeptuniaVIIR-VRScenes-Battle-PVs-1

MegadimensionNeptuniaVIIR-VRScenes-Battle-PVs-2

MegadimensionNeptuniaVIIR-VRScenes-Battle-PVs-3

New footage for upcoming virtual reality remake Megadimension Neptunia VIIR has emerged, providing diehard fans with another look at one of the scenes that will be compatible with PlayStation virtual reality headsets and the battle system that they know and love – even if fans more obsessed with the game’s cute girls would have likely preferred the title to be devoid of all RPG content altogether.

The virtual reality scene PV; other girls will supposedly make an appearance during these events as well such as Noire and Vert:

A PV featuring the franchise’s classic turn-based combat:

The otaku-catering remake that is Megdimension Neptunia VIIR will launch on August 24th for the PS4.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    2 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:01 29/06/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    >even if fans more obsessed with the game’s cute girls would have likely preferred the title to be devoid of all RPG content altogether.
    but if you get rid of the RPG content then its just another trash VN and would lose any plot it had

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Lens
    Comment by Lens
    01:53 29/06/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    PC edition please

    Reply to Lens


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    China Boy Crucified For Not Doing Homework
    The Colonel told to cut out the crossdressing
    Highschool DxD Doesn’t Need No Blu-Ray
    Soapy Bathing Idol
    Highly Yuri Tenryuu & Tatsuta Cosplay by Garo & Usagi
    Comiket 86 Cosplay Hotter Still
    Iowa Cosplay by Saku All Big Guns
    Blue Rose Cosplay by Tasha


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments