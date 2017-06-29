The latest entry into the sex abundant Grisaia series, Grisaia: Phantom Trigger, has unleashed a version of its OP sequence that can be watched in virtual reality, bound to have little effect on users considering the OP is 2D but possibly building hype amongst the fanbase for a potential VR release of the visual novel.

The VR OP:

The first volume of Grisaia: Phantom Trigger can be acquired from Steam now.