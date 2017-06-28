Trigger Happy 2 Explosively Shoots

Pixel-based eroge Trigger Happy 2 has tried to give potential buyers significant value as the title offers multiple games in one sexy little package, most of which are of the side-scrolling variety though players will no doubt be more interested in the stimulating H-animations…

Royal’s Trigger Happy 2 follows the events of the previous game through its “main story” mode, though players can play an assortment of mini-games should such gameplay not fit their mood – all whilst rewarding them with erotic animations to hopefully keep them engaged.

Trigger Happy 2’s abundance of games can be enjoyed by buyers now.