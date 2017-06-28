Top 10 Ageless Anime Characters

Anime fans have selected the main characters they believe never seem to age (which is in most cases likely due to the series they hail from being a children’s show with no continuity), resulting in the youth of one particularly nostalgic classic easily scoring first place.

The ranking:



1. Nobi Nobita (Doraemon)

2. Sakura Momoko (Chibi Maruko-chan)

3. Matsuno Osomatsu (Osomatsu-san)

4. Ryotsu Kankichi (Kochikame)

5. Nohara Shinnosuke (Crayon Shin-chan)

6. Goku (Dragon Ball Z)

7. Fuguta Sazae (Sazae-san)

8 (tie). Satoshi (Pokemon)

8 (tie). Sakata Gintoki (Gintama)

10. Monkey D. Luffy (One Piece)