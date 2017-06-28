Top 10 Ageless Anime Characters
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Jun 28, 2017 00:55 JST
- Tags: Crayon Shin-chan, Doraemon, Dragon Ball Z, Kochikame, Osomatsu-san, Rankings
Anime fans have selected the main characters they believe never seem to age (which is in most cases likely due to the series they hail from being a children’s show with no continuity), resulting in the youth of one particularly nostalgic classic easily scoring first place.
1. Nobi Nobita (Doraemon)
2. Sakura Momoko (Chibi Maruko-chan)
3. Matsuno Osomatsu (Osomatsu-san)
4. Ryotsu Kankichi (Kochikame)
5. Nohara Shinnosuke (Crayon Shin-chan)
6. Goku (Dragon Ball Z)
7. Fuguta Sazae (Sazae-san)
8 (tie). Sakata Gintoki (Gintama)
10. Monkey D. Luffy (One Piece)
Isn't Conan still a kid?
in Goku's defense, Saiyan don't age as much according to Vegeta.