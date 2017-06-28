RSSChannel

Grape-kun “Forever With His Waifu!”

Grapekun-Hululu-Real-by-Moroheiya

The hordes of otaku and zoo-goers moved by the adorable story surrounding cute penguin Grape-kun and his obsession with the cut-out of Hululu from animal girl anime Kemono Friends will surely be overjoyed to know that Tobu Zoo have kept the cut-out in the penguin exhibit despite the collaboration having come to an end.

While the decision wasn’t outwardly announced, one curious Twitter user posted a photo of the cut-out still standing tall in the penguin exhibit despite all others having been taken down:

Grapekun-Hululu-Standee-Kept

The Twitter user elaborated by stating that zookeepers kept the standee in order to keep Grape-kun happy; more illustrations of the inseparable pair as sketched by artists:

Grapekun-Hululu-FanArt-Dump-1

Grapekun-Hululu-FanArt-Dump-2

Grapekun-Hululu-FanArt-Dump-3

Grapekun-Hululu-FanArt-Dump-4

Grapekun-Hululu-FanArt-Dump-5

Grapekun-Hululu-FanArt-Dump-6

Grapekun-Hululu-FanArt-Dump-7

Grapekun-Hululu-FanArt-Dump-8

Grapekun-Hululu-FanArt-Dump-9

Grapekun-Hululu-FanArt-Dump-10

Grapekun-Hululu-FanArt-Dump-11

Grapekun-Hululu-FanArt-Dump-12

Grapekun-Hululu-FanArt-Dump-13

Grapekun-Hululu-FanArt-Dump-14

Grapekun-Hululu-FanArt-Dump-15

Grapekun-Hululu-FanArt-Dump-16

Grapekun-Hululu-FanArt-Dump-17

Grapekun-Hululu-FanArt-Dump-18

Grapekun-Hululu-FanArt-Dump-19

Grapekun-Hululu-FanArt-Dump-20

Grapekun-Hululu-FanArt-Dump-21

Grapekun-Hululu-FanArt-Dump-22

Grapekun-Hululu-FanArt-Dump-23



    Comment by Anonymous
    23:01 28/06/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Penguins with Waifus, now I've seen everything, my fantasy can become real! https://chan.sankakucomplex.com/post/show/35125

    Comment by Anonymous
    22:28 28/06/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Well he already not eating much after he in love with waifu. If they remove the 2D waifu cut-out and he committed suicide there will be big news and backslash towards the zoo.

