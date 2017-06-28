Grape-kun “Forever With His Waifu!”

The hordes of otaku and zoo-goers moved by the adorable story surrounding cute penguin Grape-kun and his obsession with the cut-out of Hululu from animal girl anime Kemono Friends will surely be overjoyed to know that Tobu Zoo have kept the cut-out in the penguin exhibit despite the collaboration having come to an end.

While the decision wasn’t outwardly announced, one curious Twitter user posted a photo of the cut-out still standing tall in the penguin exhibit despite all others having been taken down:

The Twitter user elaborated by stating that zookeepers kept the standee in order to keep Grape-kun happy; more illustrations of the inseparable pair as sketched by artists: