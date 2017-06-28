Grape-kun “Forever With His Waifu!”
- Categories: Japan, News
- Date: Jun 28, 2017 21:57 JST
- Tags: Animals, Bizarre, Illustration, Kemono Friends, Otaku, Zoo
The hordes of otaku and zoo-goers moved by the adorable story surrounding cute penguin Grape-kun and his obsession with the cut-out of Hululu from animal girl anime Kemono Friends will surely be overjoyed to know that Tobu Zoo have kept the cut-out in the penguin exhibit despite the collaboration having come to an end.
While the decision wasn’t outwardly announced, one curious Twitter user posted a photo of the cut-out still standing tall in the penguin exhibit despite all others having been taken down:
The Twitter user elaborated by stating that zookeepers kept the standee in order to keep Grape-kun happy; more illustrations of the inseparable pair as sketched by artists:
Well he already not eating much after he in love with waifu. If they remove the 2D waifu cut-out and he committed suicide there will be big news and backslash towards the zoo.