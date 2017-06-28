Goblin Slayer “Full of Senseless Rape & Gore”
The latest chapter of vicious goblin series Goblin Slayer has resumed its attempts to attain glory by providing yet more visuals of horrific rape and gore, nearly reaching Berserk levels of graphic sexual violence sure to appeal to readers young and old.
Some images of the latest grisly chapter:
Equally gruesome omake:
What senseless, it's one of the best mangas out there atm.
Too bad it's so slowly released though.
I gotta catch up on this manga I keep forgetting >_<