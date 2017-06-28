RSSChannel

China’s Forbidden City Recreated in Minecraft “Took 2 Years”

China-ForbiddenCity-Minecraft-Recreation-1

China-ForbiddenCity-Minecraft-Recreation-2

China-ForbiddenCity-Minecraft-Recreation-3

China’s Forbidden City has mustered up some newfound notoriety thanks to the efforts of some dedicated Minecraft players, who have managed to recreate the colossal construction in almost exact detail – an overwhelming feat requiring 2 entire years.

Initially the project was being worked on by a group of individuals, but more and more members eventually left, leaving only 2 people to toil to completion.

Numerous videos were uploaded to Bilibili to help boost the attention of the project; an ancient look at the build back in 2016:

Unfortunately, some portions of the Forbidden City was off-limits to the public, keeping the builders from replicating the location in its entirety.



    Comment by Anonymous
    01:10 28/06/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Where is the tnt box?

