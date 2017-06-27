Granblue Fantasy Ends with Bikinis “Not A Total Loss!”
Date: Jun 27, 2017
Granblue Fantasy has finally begun accumulating interest from viewers (albeit during its final bonus episode) as a myriad of the franchise’s maidens slip into sexy bikinis for a day at the beach, certain to have many furiously questioning why such a service-laden episode was saved for the very end of the show’s run.
Omake: