Final Fantasy XV Episode Ignis Oozing with Melodrama
- Date: Jun 27, 2017 19:16 JST
A new batch of DLC for Final Fantasy XV – Episode Ignis – has been revealed courtesy of its first trailer, providing a plentiful amount of overly corny melodrama based around Ignis (which some may have likely predicted considering its abundance in the original game) and hopefully giving the mainstream RPG title a longer lifespan.
The short trailer for Episode Ignis:
The previous DLC, Episode Prompto, is available now; Episode Ignis is slated to arrive sometime in December.