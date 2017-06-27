Final Fantasy XV Episode Ignis Oozing with Melodrama

A new batch of DLC for Final Fantasy XV – Episode Ignis – has been revealed courtesy of its first trailer, providing a plentiful amount of overly corny melodrama based around Ignis (which some may have likely predicted considering its abundance in the original game) and hopefully giving the mainstream RPG title a longer lifespan.

The short trailer for Episode Ignis:

The previous DLC, Episode Prompto, is available now; Episode Ignis is slated to arrive sometime in December.