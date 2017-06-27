RSSChannel

Recruiting

Wolfheinrich

Misty-Stix


Final Fantasy XV Episode Ignis Oozing with Melodrama

FinalFantasyXV-EpisodeIgnis-Trailer-1

FinalFantasyXV-EpisodeIgnis-Trailer-2

FinalFantasyXV-EpisodeIgnis-Trailer-3

A new batch of DLC for Final Fantasy XV – Episode Ignis – has been revealed courtesy of its first trailer, providing a plentiful amount of overly corny melodrama based around Ignis (which some may have likely predicted considering its abundance in the original game) and hopefully giving the mainstream RPG title a longer lifespan.

The short trailer for Episode Ignis:

The previous DLC, Episode Prompto, is available now; Episode Ignis is slated to arrive sometime in December.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    No Comments Yet
    Sort by: Date | Score

    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Sekai de Ichiban Tsuyoku Naritai Ero-Wrestling Mania
    MikuMiku Juggling
    Ishikei “Impersonator” Betty Draws Yui
    Dead or Alive 5: Last Round Halloween DLC Spookily Sexy
    Goddess of Twitter: “F For Fearless!”
    Makinami Mari Nocturnal Cosplay by Saya
    Hentai Figure Legends Gallery
    Milla Maxwell Maid Cosplay by K Miyuko


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments