Upcoming PS4 title “Taiko no Tatsujin: Session de Dodon ga Don!” (the next entry into the seemingly endless Taiko no Tatsujin series) has revealed its special taiko drum peripheral courtesy of Hori, showcasing the usual overly ecstatic family actors in an attempt to give otaku a possible solution to their own potentially broken families.

A PV of the peripheral and the same old drum slapping gameplay:

Taiko no Tatsujin: Session de Dodon ga Don! will feature over 70 tracks and will launch sometime this year for PS4.