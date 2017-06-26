Puni Virgin Mini Hard “Shimada Humikane!”
World Witches illustrator Shimada Humikane has provided the box art for this new masturbatory item, the “Puni Virgin Mini Hard“, a stellar idea in terms of generating buyers though many are wondering how the talented artist was convinced into providing art for a lowly onahole…
Otaku can marvel at Humikane’s breath-taking illustration by purchasing the Puni Virgin Mini Hard now.