Groping and licking will apparently also serve as features for Omega Labyrinth Z, both of which give the affected woman a “boost” (in addition to the groper), all of which looks sure to earn the title much in the way of controversy-based marketing should it ever find its way overseas.

The groping mechanics and licking session courtesy of the game’s dog character Berona:

The perversion will arrive July 6th when Omega Labyrinth launches for the PS4 and Vita.