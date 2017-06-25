RSSChannel

New Compile Heart Game Teased…?

New-CompileHeart-Game-Teased-Mystery-1

New-CompileHeart-Game-Teased-Mystery-2

New-CompileHeart-Game-Teased-Mystery-3

Following suit with the use of strange websites to announce their new games, Compile Heart have released a “fake” teaser of sorts to build anticipation for the announcement of a new game, bewildering many watchers as a result – which was no doubt the entire purpose of the video.

The mysterious PV for “End Quest” as presented by Idea Factory staff Kazuki Maruyama and Compile Heart developer Youhei Sato, which was later revealed to be a complete hoax:

Nothing else has been unveiled about this mysterious title at the current point in time.



