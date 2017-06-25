Dynasty Warriors 9 “Will Be Completely Open World”
- Categories: Games, News
- Date: Jun 25, 2017 20:34 JST
- Tags: Announcements, Dynasty Warriors, History, Tecmo Koei, Trailer
Perhaps following in the footsteps of the latest Zelda title, the announcement of Dynasty Warriors 9 has revealed that the latest entry into the series will apparently have open world elements, hopefully spicing up the franchise’s overused “one versus one thousand” type gameplay.
Dynasty Warriors 9’s debut trailer:
Little else has been revealed about Dynasty Warriors 9 as of this moment, but it will launch for the PS4 sometime in the future.
Eager to see the Empires version