Perhaps following in the footsteps of the latest Zelda title, the announcement of Dynasty Warriors 9 has revealed that the latest entry into the series will apparently have open world elements, hopefully spicing up the franchise’s overused “one versus one thousand” type gameplay.

Dynasty Warriors 9’s debut trailer:

Little else has been revealed about Dynasty Warriors 9 as of this moment, but it will launch for the PS4 sometime in the future.



    1 Comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    20:54 25/06/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Eager to see the Empires version

