Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Tutorial Lunges Forth

Preparing for its upcoming PS4 launch, Square Enix have released a special tutorial video teaching players how to play the 3-on-3 fighting game that is Dissidia Final Fantasy NT, thoroughly explaining various concepts such as Bravery, HP attacks and more – simultaneously helping beginners and luring in potential buyers.

The tutorial video:

Fighting game enthusiasts can expect Dissidia Final Fantasy NT’s arrival early next year for PS4.