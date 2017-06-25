Hardcore soccer (otherwise known as “football” in the rest of the world) anime Captain Tsubasa has unleashed PVs for some of the characters that will be present in its upcoming stage play, employing numerous visual effects that will likely not make an appearance during the actual play.

The wealth of character PVs:

The Captain Tsubasa stage play will begin its run on August 18th at the Zepp Blue Theater Roppongi in Tokyo until September 3rd.