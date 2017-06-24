RSSChannel

Anime fans forced to compulsively rank the most undesirable anime spouses have displayed an unsurprising loathing of nightmare shrews and other landmines in this latest listing.

The ranking:


1. Hanako Migiwa (Chibi Maruko-chan)

Top10-Anime-Characters-Die-Rather-Than-Marry-2017-1

2. Jaiko (Doraemon)

Top10-Anime-Characters-Die-Rather-Than-Marry-2017-2

3. Yui Hirasawa (K-ON!)

Top10-Anime-Characters-Die-Rather-Than-Marry-2017-3

4. Megumi Noda (Nodame Cantabile)

Top10-Anime-Characters-Die-Rather-Than-Marry-2017-4

5. Chihaya Ayase (Chihayafuru)

Top10-Anime-Characters-Die-Rather-Than-Marry-2017-5

6. Hanako Hanazawa (Sazae-san)

Top10-Anime-Characters-Die-Rather-Than-Marry-2017-6

7. Fujiko Mine (Lupin III)

Top10-Anime-Characters-Die-Rather-Than-Marry-2017-7

8. Lacus Clyne (Mobile Suit Gundam SEED)

Top10-Anime-Characters-Die-Rather-Than-Marry-2017-8

9 (tie). Flay Allster (Mobile Suit Gundam SEED)

Top10-Anime-Characters-Die-Rather-Than-Marry-2017-9

9 (tie). Haruhi Suzumiya (Haruhi Suzumiya no Yuutsu)

Top10-Anime-Characters-Die-Rather-Than-Marry-2017-10



