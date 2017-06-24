Top 10 Anime Characters You’d Rather Die Than Marry
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Jun 24, 2017 13:58 JST
- Tags: Chihayafuru, Doraemon, K-ON!, Lupin, Nodame Cantabile, Rankings, Sazae-san
Anime fans forced to compulsively rank the most undesirable anime spouses have displayed an unsurprising loathing of nightmare shrews and other landmines in this latest listing.
1. Hanako Migiwa (Chibi Maruko-chan)
3. Yui Hirasawa (K-ON!)
4. Megumi Noda (Nodame Cantabile)
5. Chihaya Ayase (Chihayafuru)
6. Hanako Hanazawa (Sazae-san)
7. Fujiko Mine (Lupin III)
8. Lacus Clyne (Mobile Suit Gundam SEED)
9 (tie). Flay Allster (Mobile Suit Gundam SEED)
9 (tie). Haruhi Suzumiya (Haruhi Suzumiya no Yuutsu)