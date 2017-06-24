Summer Lesson VR Porn Parody Emerges

The next innocent game/movie to receive an AV parody has been none other than Namco Bandai’s virtual reality experience “Summer Lesson”, with the AV (entitled “Private Lesson”) offering a first-person adventure full of sexual delights courtesy of a charming schoolgirl – and bound to have many wondering what will be turned into porn next…

Starring AV actress Rena Aoi, Private Lesson is unfortunately shorter than most AV at 46 minutes, 16 of which has been described as “drama” and the rest of the time is apparently the actual H-content – though some may find the AV’s virtual reality compatibility to be the main draw.

Images of the naughty AV:

Those interested in a VR thrill of the erotic sort can look into purchasing Private Lesson now.