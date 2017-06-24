Pants-Less Izumi Sagiri Cosplay Marvelously Moe
The long shirt worn by Izumi Sagiri during Ero-Manga Sensei’s ending sequence has continued to gain popularity as the emergence of another cosplay featuring the clothing has appeared, with the lack of any visible clothing beneath the shirt likely serving as the main appeal.
