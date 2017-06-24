RSSChannel

Recruiting

Mad Empire

Wolfheinrich


Pants-Less Izumi Sagiri Cosplay Marvelously Moe

IzumiSagiri-Shirt-ED-Cosplay-2

The long shirt worn by Izumi Sagiri during Ero-Manga Sensei’s ending sequence has continued to gain popularity as the emergence of another cosplay featuring the clothing has appeared, with the lack of any visible clothing beneath the shirt likely serving as the main appeal.

The breezy cosplay:

IzumiSagiri-Shirt-ED-Cosplay-1

IzumiSagiri-Shirt-ED-Cosplay-2

IzumiSagiri-Shirt-ED-Cosplay-3

IzumiSagiri-Shirt-ED-Cosplay-4

IzumiSagiri-Shirt-ED-Cosplay-5

IzumiSagiri-Shirt-ED-Cosplay-6

IzumiSagiri-Shirt-ED-Cosplay-7

IzumiSagiri-Shirt-ED-Cosplay-8

IzumiSagiri-Shirt-ED-Cosplay-9

IzumiSagiri-Shirt-ED-Cosplay-10

IzumiSagiri-Shirt-ED-Cosplay-11

IzumiSagiri-Shirt-ED-Cosplay-12

IzumiSagiri-Shirt-ED-Cosplay-13

IzumiSagiri-Shirt-ED-Cosplay-14

IzumiSagiri-Shirt-ED-Cosplay-15

IzumiSagiri-Shirt-ED-Cosplay-16



Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments