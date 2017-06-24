RSSChannel

Recruiting

Ota7

Otaku Dan


Live Action Gintama Net Series PV “Bizarrely Faithful”

Gintama-LiveAction-Net-Series-PV-1

Gintama-LiveAction-Net-Series-PV-2

Gintama-LiveAction-Net-Series-PV-3

Gintama‘s upcoming live action net series, Gintama -Mitsuba-hen-, has unleashed a PV received by fans as highly faithful, as it contains a surplus of wacky situations and visuals that even those who don’t often watch the anime are likely familiar with.

The over-the-top PV:

The live action series will adapt the “Mitsuba Arc” from Gintama’s manga and premier via Docomo’s dTV streaming service on July 15th, it will boast the same cast as the live action film, which will premier in Japan on July 14th.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    No Comments Yet
    Sort by: Date | Score

    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Nanoha Loli Swimwear Figure
    Misaka Mikoto Loli Bikini Figure
    Bakemonogatari Gaijin 4koma Loli Stripping Anime
    Re:Zero Doubles Down On Moe
    Anthropomorphization Moe Gallery
    Tasha & Miyuko’s Hotaru & Trixie Cosplay
    Idol Nether Regions Gallery
    23


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments