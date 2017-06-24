Live Action Gintama Net Series PV “Bizarrely Faithful”

Gintama‘s upcoming live action net series, Gintama -Mitsuba-hen-, has unleashed a PV received by fans as highly faithful, as it contains a surplus of wacky situations and visuals that even those who don’t often watch the anime are likely familiar with.

The over-the-top PV:

The live action series will adapt the “Mitsuba Arc” from Gintama’s manga and premier via Docomo’s dTV streaming service on July 15th, it will boast the same cast as the live action film, which will premier in Japan on July 14th.