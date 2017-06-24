Girlfriends 4 Ever Full of Furious Futanari Action

Affect3D’s first episode of Girlfriends 4 Ever introduces watchers to Tara and Sayako as well as Sayako’s dirty little futanari secret, a trait that apparently wouldn’t be that disturbing in a real life situation considering the popularity of the futanari genre…

The movie revolves around Tara inviting futanari girl Sayako to a party and bringing her to a secluded location to get some “alone” time with her, naturally leading to a slew of intense sex scenes that even newcomers to the genre may appreciate.

The particularly steamy trailer for Girlfriends 4 Ever:

The original movie boasts 20 minutes worth of content and 7 total sex scenes which can be viewed from numerous different angles, along with 7 minutes worth of extra scenes for those who still want more – whilst the DLC adds an additional 12 minutes to the main movie and also offers its own selection of bonus content for buyers to indulge in.

Those itching to satiate their needs for girl-on-girl futanari action can look into purchasing the Girlfriends 4 Ever DLC bundle now.