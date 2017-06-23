Massively popular MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV is set to deliver yet another documentary about the game’s creation, this time focusing on the game’s initially poor performance, closure and then re-release as Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn – which may immediately remind some about the game’s previous copy/paste design and limited playing time.

A lengthy trailer for the upcoming documentary:

The first part of the documentary is also available now:

The next part of the documentary will be released on June 26th followed by the final part on June 28th.