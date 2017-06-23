RSSChannel

Recruiting

Otakultura

Wolfheinrich


FinalFantasyXIV-Rebirth-Documentary-Part1-1

FinalFantasyXIV-Rebirth-Documentary-Part1-2

FinalFantasyXIV-Rebirth-Documentary-Part1-3

Massively popular MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV is set to deliver yet another documentary about the game’s creation, this time focusing on the game’s initially poor performance, closure and then re-release as Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn – which may immediately remind some about the game’s previous copy/paste design and limited playing time.

A lengthy trailer for the upcoming documentary:

The first part of the documentary is also available now:

The next part of the documentary will be released on June 26th followed by the final part on June 28th.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    1 Comment
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Avatar of Canadane
    Comment by Canadane
    20:35 23/06/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    I miss 1.0 sometimes...

    Reply to Canadane


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Japanese Ambassador Attacked in China
    Final Fantasy XV Gameplay Delves Deep
    Idolmaster: One For All Announced
    NicoNico Douga Live Exhibitionism
    Comiket 86 Day 2 Cosplay An Eyeful As Ever
    Sexy Cosplay Highlights of C81
    Feline Noihara Himari Cosplay
    Ushijima Sexy Seifuku Cosplay


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments