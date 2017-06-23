Yet Another Final Fantasy XIV Documentary Emerges
- Categories: Games, News
- Date: Jun 23, 2017 20:14 JST
- Tags: Documentary, Final Fantasy XIV, MMORPG, Online Gaming, Square Enix
Massively popular MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV is set to deliver yet another documentary about the game’s creation, this time focusing on the game’s initially poor performance, closure and then re-release as Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn – which may immediately remind some about the game’s previous copy/paste design and limited playing time.
A lengthy trailer for the upcoming documentary:
The first part of the documentary is also available now:
The next part of the documentary will be released on June 26th followed by the final part on June 28th.
I miss 1.0 sometimes...