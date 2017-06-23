Top 10 Anime Guys Who’d Make the Best Fathers
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Jun 23, 2017 11:46 JST
- Tags: Dragon Ball, Free!, Full Metal Alchemist, Haikyu!!, Rankings, Sword Art Online
With the recent passing of father’s day, a ranking consisting of the anime males that voters believe would make the best fathers has surfaced, resulting in one particular swimmer boy attaining first place – likely due to a massive influx of fujoshi to the ranking.
1. Makoto Tachibana (Free!)
2. Daichi Sawamura (Haikyuu!!)
3. Kirito (Sword Art Online)
4. Oota-kun (Tanaka-kun wa Itsumo Kedaruge)
5. Edward Elric (Full Metal Alchemist)
6. Piccolo (Dragon Ball)
7. Taihei Doma (Himouto! Umaru-chan)
8 (tie). Archer (Fate/Stay Night)
9 (tie). Shota Kazehaya (Kimi ni Todoke)
10. Ryuuji Takasu (Toradora)