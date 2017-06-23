With the recent passing of father’s day, a ranking consisting of the anime males that voters believe would make the best fathers has surfaced, resulting in one particular swimmer boy attaining first place – likely due to a massive influx of fujoshi to the ranking.

The ranking:



1. Makoto Tachibana (Free!)

2. Daichi Sawamura (Haikyuu!!)

3. Kirito (Sword Art Online)

4. Oota-kun (Tanaka-kun wa Itsumo Kedaruge)

5. Edward Elric (Full Metal Alchemist)

6. Piccolo (Dragon Ball)

7. Taihei Doma (Himouto! Umaru-chan)

8 (tie). Archer (Fate/Stay Night)

9 (tie). Shota Kazehaya (Kimi ni Todoke)

10. Ryuuji Takasu (Toradora)