With the recent passing of father’s day, a ranking consisting of the anime males that voters believe would make the best fathers has surfaced, resulting in one particular swimmer boy attaining first place – likely due to a massive influx of fujoshi to the ranking.

The ranking:


1. Makoto Tachibana (Free!)

Top-10-Males-Best-Dad-2017-1

2. Daichi Sawamura (Haikyuu!!)

Top-10-Males-Best-Dad-2017-2

3. Kirito (Sword Art Online)

Top-10-Males-Best-Dad-2017-3

4. Oota-kun (Tanaka-kun wa Itsumo Kedaruge)

Top-10-Males-Best-Dad-2017-4

5. Edward Elric (Full Metal Alchemist)

Top-10-Males-Best-Dad-2017-5

6. Piccolo (Dragon Ball)

Top-10-Males-Best-Dad-2017-6

7. Taihei Doma (Himouto! Umaru-chan)

Top-10-Males-Best-Dad-2017-7

8 (tie). Archer (Fate/Stay Night)

Top-10-Males-Best-Dad-2017-8

9 (tie). Shota Kazehaya (Kimi ni Todoke)

Top-10-Males-Best-Dad-2017-9

10. Ryuuji Takasu (Toradora)

Top-10-Males-Best-Dad-2017-10



