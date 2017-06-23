Pikotaro × Layton’s Mystery Journey Most Hated
- Date: Jun 23, 2017 06:43 JST
A Professor Layton title slated for arrival on smartphones – Layton’s Mystery Journey – has recruited the aid of internet celebrity Pikotaro, who has provided viewers of his newest video a puzzle to solve, unfortunately gaining a significant amount of hate in the process…
Pikotaro’s puzzle, which has accumulated numerous dislikes:
Long-winded Layton game “Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaire’s Conspiracy” will make its way to iOS and Android on July 20th, with the 3DS release slated for the fall.
