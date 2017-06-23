RSSChannel

The usual abundance of positive and negative criticism has emerged due to the release of the English dub trailer of sexy monster girl service anime Monster Musume no Iru Nichijou, certain to have become a exceedingly well beaten dead horse that some may no doubt be very tired of.

The incendiary English dub trailer:

Those possessing no qualms over the dubbing can expect the first BD for Monster Musume no Iru Nichijou to launch on July 25th.



