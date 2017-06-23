RSSChannel

Recruiting

Otakultura

Wolfheinrich


GrisaianoKajitsuSideEpisode-Trailer-1

GrisaianoKajitsuSideEpisode-Trailer-2

GrisaianoKajitsuSideEpisode-Trailer-3

Sultry visual novel series Grisaia no Kajitsu has released a debut trailer for “Grisaia no Kajitsu: Side Episode”, a bundle that boasts “The Leisure of Grisaia”, “The Afterglow of Grisaia”, and “The Melody of Grisaia” in one package and will likely be devoid of any sex scenes due to it being released for the Vita.

The carefree trailer:

All three visual novels present in Grisaia no Kajitsu: Side Episode are also available in English on Steam (and can be modified with an R18 patch), those who must simply have the game on the go however can purchase the bundle on July 27th for the Vita.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    1 Comment
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    21:22 23/06/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Those 3 were the side stories, right?

    I don't remember there being any hentai scenes in any of those anyway?

    Reply to Anonymous


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Shaun The Sheep x Super Mario Maker
    Final Fantasy XV: “Is It Really Final Fantasy Anymore?”
    Hitsugi no Chaika 2 Still Sickeningly Sweet
    10th Anniversary Higurashi Exhibit Emerges
    Ushijima Sexy Seifuku Cosplay
    Steamy Onsen Bathing Gallery
    Sexy Akashiya Moka Cosplay
    Love Plus Takane Manaka Seifuku Bikini Cosplay by Enako


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments