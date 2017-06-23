Sultry visual novel series Grisaia no Kajitsu has released a debut trailer for “Grisaia no Kajitsu: Side Episode”, a bundle that boasts “The Leisure of Grisaia”, “The Afterglow of Grisaia”, and “The Melody of Grisaia” in one package and will likely be devoid of any sex scenes due to it being released for the Vita.

The carefree trailer:

All three visual novels present in Grisaia no Kajitsu: Side Episode are also available in English on Steam (and can be modified with an R18 patch), those who must simply have the game on the go however can purchase the bundle on July 27th for the Vita.