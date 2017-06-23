Dragon Ball Run “Run For Free Stuff!”

A rather fitting real time event for the Dragon Ball series has been announced in the form of “Dragon Ball Run”, where participants must run whilst collecting the seven dragon balls to win special goods, though the majority of the franchise’s obese otaku fanbase may find this to be quite an impossible task…

An announcement video for the event:

Adults are required to pay ¥6,800 to attend whilst children only need ¥3,800, all participants will also be given a special battle uniform to wear; entries will start being accepted on July 3rd.

The 3km running event will be held at the Makuhari Seaside Park in Chiba on September 10th and then at Aichi Rinku Beach in Nagoya on September 23rd.