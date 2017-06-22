RSSChannel

Sonoda Umi Cosplay The Epitome of Elegance

Excessively-Elegant-SonodaUmi-Cosplay-2

Love Live’s splendid idols have managed to influence the cosplay community yet again as a sexy iteration of the blue-haired Sonoda Umi has surfaced, boasting a level of elegance that may cause less popular cosplayers to become jealous – despite most “high quality” cosplays usually possessing some form of image manipulation.

The breath-taking cosplay:

Excessively-Elegant-SonodaUmi-Cosplay-1

Excessively-Elegant-SonodaUmi-Cosplay-2

Excessively-Elegant-SonodaUmi-Cosplay-3

Excessively-Elegant-SonodaUmi-Cosplay-4

Excessively-Elegant-SonodaUmi-Cosplay-5

Excessively-Elegant-SonodaUmi-Cosplay-6

Excessively-Elegant-SonodaUmi-Cosplay-7



