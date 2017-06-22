More dungeon delving has been revealed for the titillating Omega Labyrinth Z, possibly maintaining the attention of the game’s perverted demographic with its wealth of oppai content and even getting western barbarians excited as a western release could be on the horizon (if the “pailingual” trailer is anything to go by).

The bouncy trailer, which also has English subtitles:

Japanese fans can enjoy Omega Labyrinth Z’s sexy service on July 6th for the PS4 and Vita – a western release has yet to be confirmed.