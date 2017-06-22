RSSChannel

Recruiting

Misty-Stix

Mad Empire


Maid Dragon BD Busts Out

MaidDragon-BD4-Extra-9

MaidDragon-BD4-Extra-17

MaidDragon-BD4-Extra-26

Endlessly cute dragon maid anime Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon can once again be brought home courtesy of its 4th BD release, certain to be a popular one as this edition boasts the show’s busty beach episode – whilst additionally providing another bonus animation to amplify the anime’s moe levels even further.

MaidDragon-BD4-1

MaidDragon-BD4-2

MaidDragon-BD4-3

MaidDragon-BD4-4

MaidDragon-BD4-5

MaidDragon-BD4-6

MaidDragon-BD4-7

MaidDragon-BD4-8

MaidDragon-BD4-9

MaidDragon-BD4-10

MaidDragon-BD4-11

MaidDragon-BD4-12

MaidDragon-BD4-13

MaidDragon-BD4-14

MaidDragon-BD4-15

MaidDragon-BD4-16

MaidDragon-BD4-17

MaidDragon-BD4-18

MaidDragon-BD4-19

MaidDragon-BD4-20

MaidDragon-BD4-21

MaidDragon-BD4-22

MaidDragon-BD4-23

MaidDragon-BD4-24

MaidDragon-BD4-25

MaidDragon-BD4-26

MaidDragon-BD4-27

MaidDragon-BD4-28

MaidDragon-BD4-29

MaidDragon-BD4-30

MaidDragon-BD4-31

MaidDragon-BD4-32

MaidDragon-BD4-33

MaidDragon-BD4-34

MaidDragon-BD4-35

MaidDragon-BD4-36

MaidDragon-BD4-37

MaidDragon-BD4-38

MaidDragon-BD4-39

MaidDragon-BD4-40

MaidDragon-BD4-41

MaidDragon-BD4-42

MaidDragon-BD4-43

MaidDragon-BD4-44

MaidDragon-BD4-45

MaidDragon-BD4-46

MaidDragon-BD4-47

MaidDragon-BD4-48

MaidDragon-BD4-49

MaidDragon-BD4-50

MaidDragon-BD4-51

MaidDragon-BD4-52

MaidDragon-BD4-53

MaidDragon-BD4-54

MaidDragon-BD4-55

MaidDragon-BD4-56

MaidDragon-BD4-57

MaidDragon-BD4-58

MaidDragon-BD4-59

The excessively chibi bonus animation:

MaidDragon-BD4-Extra-1

MaidDragon-BD4-Extra-2

MaidDragon-BD4-Extra-3

MaidDragon-BD4-Extra-4

MaidDragon-BD4-Extra-5

MaidDragon-BD4-Extra-6

MaidDragon-BD4-Extra-7

MaidDragon-BD4-Extra-8

MaidDragon-BD4-Extra-9

MaidDragon-BD4-Extra-10

MaidDragon-BD4-Extra-11

MaidDragon-BD4-Extra-12

MaidDragon-BD4-Extra-13

MaidDragon-BD4-Extra-14

MaidDragon-BD4-Extra-15

MaidDragon-BD4-Extra-16

MaidDragon-BD4-Extra-17

MaidDragon-BD4-Extra-18

MaidDragon-BD4-Extra-19

MaidDragon-BD4-Extra-20

MaidDragon-BD4-Extra-21

MaidDragon-BD4-Extra-22

MaidDragon-BD4-Extra-23

MaidDragon-BD4-Extra-24

MaidDragon-BD4-Extra-25

MaidDragon-BD4-Extra-26

MaidDragon-BD4-Extra-27

MaidDragon-BD4-Extra-28

MaidDragon-BD4-Extra-29

Omake:

MaidDragon-BD4-Omake-1

MaidDragon-BD4-Omake-2

MaidDragon-BD4-Omake-3

MaidDragon-BD4-Omake-4

MaidDragon-BD4-Omake-5

MaidDragon-BD4-Omake-6

MaidDragon-BD4-Omake-7

MaidDragon-BD4-Omake-8

MaidDragon-BD4-Omake-9



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    No Comments Yet
    Sort by: Date | Score

    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Top 10 RPGs, According to RPG Fans
    Top 20 Anime Songs with Male Vocals
    PS3 Heroes vs 360 Heroes
    McAnime Invades McDonald’s
    Iowa Cosplay by Saku All Big Guns
    Elegant Kurumi Tokisaki Cosplay by Rat Sakura
    Busu-Kawaii Yui Hirasawa Cosplay
    Paipan Goddess of 2ch: “Sexy Megane!”


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments