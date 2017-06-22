Maid Dragon BD Busts Out
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Jun 22, 2017 14:40 JST
- Tags: Beach, Dragons, DVD Extras, Image Gallery, Kyoto Animation, Maid Dragon, Maids, Oppai
Endlessly cute dragon maid anime Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon can once again be brought home courtesy of its 4th BD release, certain to be a popular one as this edition boasts the show’s busty beach episode – whilst additionally providing another bonus animation to amplify the anime’s moe levels even further.
The excessively chibi bonus animation:
Omake: